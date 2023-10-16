Lavrov Arrives In Beijing Ahead Of Belt And Road Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Chinese
capital on Monday, starting his visit to Beijing which will host
its third Belt and Road international forum, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed he was
planning to attend the forum. While in Beijing, Lavrov is expected
to hold talks with China's top diplomat Wang Yi. Hungarian Foreign
Minister Peter Szijjarto, too, said he was ready to meet with his
Russian counterpart. He told TASS he expected to discuss the
Palestine-Israel conflict with Lavrov.
The Belt and Road initiative was proposed by Xi Jinping in 2013
to boost economic and trade investment projects involving as many
countries as possible. More than 150 countries and over 30
international organizations have already joined it. China's third
Belt and Road Forum will take place in Beijing on October
17-18.
