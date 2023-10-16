Non-EU Italy Residents To Pay 2,000 Euros To Keep Using NHS

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Non-EU residents in Italy will have to pay 2,00 euros a year to
continue using the national health service, according to a new
measure in the 2024 budget bill, approved by cabinet Monday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The amount of the contribution is reduced for foreigners holding
a residence permit for study purposes or for those placed as au
pairs.
"For foreign residents who are citizens of countries that are
not members of the European Union," reads a note issued by the
economy ministry, "the possibility of registering on the lists of
those entitled to benefits from the NHS is envisaged by paying a
contribution of €2,000 per year."
