Non-EU Italy Residents To Pay 2,000 Euros To Keep Using NHS

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Non-EU residents in Italy will have to pay 2,00 euros a year to continue using the national health service, according to a new measure in the 2024 budget bill, approved by cabinet Monday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The amount of the contribution is reduced for foreigners holding a residence permit for study purposes or for those placed as au pairs.

"For foreign residents who are citizens of countries that are not members of the European Union," reads a note issued by the economy ministry, "the possibility of registering on the lists of those entitled to benefits from the NHS is envisaged by paying a contribution of €2,000 per year."