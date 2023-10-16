Agrarian Universities Of Kyrgyzstan & Russia Discuss Creation Of Biotechnology Institute

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Agrarian universities of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss the creation of an Institute of Biotechnology. The Minister of Education and Science of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov said at the Forum of university rectors of the two countries, which ended in Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.

According to him, the project is under discussion. The leading Russian agrarian universities, in particular Kostroma Agricultural Academy and Voronezh State Agrarian University named after Emperor Peter the Great, have been invited to determine its format and conditions of implementation.

Earlier, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov came up with a similar initiative.