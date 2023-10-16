Agrarian Universities Of Kyrgyzstan & Russia Discuss Creation Of Biotechnology Institute

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Agrarian universities of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss the
creation of an Institute of Biotechnology. The Minister of
Education and Science of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov said
at the Forum of university rectors of the two countries, which
ended in Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports, citing
24 News Agency.
According to him, the project is under discussion. The leading
Russian agrarian universities, in particular Kostroma Agricultural
Academy and Voronezh State Agrarian University named after Emperor
Peter the Great, have been invited to determine its format and
conditions of implementation.
Earlier, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov
came up with a similar initiative.
MENAFN16102023000195011045ID1107251474
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.