Uzbekistan Expands Political Dialogue With Kuwait And Qatar

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhrom
Aloyev held separate meetings with the Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Kuwait and Qatar to the country
Ahmad al-Jiyron and Hasan Hamza Hashim, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
According to the MFA press service, the issues of expanding the
political dialogue of Uzbekistan with these countries were
discussed during the talks, special attention was paid to the
development of trade-economic and investment relations, and the
activation of cultural-humanitarian exchanges.
The schedule and organizational aspects of future joint
high-level events were reviewed.
