Uzbekistan Expands Political Dialogue With Kuwait And Qatar

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhrom Aloyev held separate meetings with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Kuwait and Qatar to the country Ahmad al-Jiyron and Hasan Hamza Hashim, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

According to the MFA press service, the issues of expanding the political dialogue of Uzbekistan with these countries were discussed during the talks, special attention was paid to the development of trade-economic and investment relations, and the activation of cultural-humanitarian exchanges.

The schedule and organizational aspects of future joint high-level events were reviewed.