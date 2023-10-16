New Alternative Road Is Being Built Across Gudyalchay In Khachmaz

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Construction of a new bridge over the Gudyalchay River is in full swing in Khachmaz. According to local media outlets, a new alternative road is being built in the area to ensure unimpeded movement of citizens until the bridge is built. The temporary road is being built about 50 meters west of the old bridge, Azernews reports.

Bakhtiyar Osmanov, deputy head of the Khachmaz district executive, said the construction of the alternative road will be completed within two days.

"The district has been inspected and the most suitable place for the alternative road has been chosen. We have been working for three days already. We will change the riverbed and let the water pass through the culverts. The new road through the culverts will be ready in two days. Rising water levels in the river have slowed the process somewhat. Vehicles traveling from Khachmaz to Hudat, Nabran, Yalama, and vice versa will temporarily use this road," Bakhtiyar Osmanov says.

Construction of the external supports of the new bridge over Gudyalchay has been completed. Currently, the supports of the bridge located in the riverbed are being erected.

"The new two-span bridge will be 66 meters long and 15 meters wide. A pedestrian lane is provided on the bridge. The narrowness of the river made our work difficult. We are concreting the foundations of the center piers. The work is going according to the schedule. If weather conditions are suitable, the bridge will be completed in late November," Musayeddin Gurbanov said.

Currently, residents use an alternative road that runs through the district's Gimilgishlak village. Additional security measures have been taken due to the traffic on this road. Informative road signs have been installed at the entrance to the alternative road from the direction of Khachmaz and Khudat.