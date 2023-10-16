New Alternative Road Is Being Built Across Gudyalchay In Khachmaz

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Construction of a new bridge over the Gudyalchay River is in
full swing in Khachmaz. According to local media outlets, a new
alternative road is being built in the area to ensure unimpeded
movement of citizens until the bridge is built. The temporary road
is being built about 50 meters west of the old bridge, Azernews reports.
Bakhtiyar Osmanov, deputy head of the Khachmaz district
executive, said the construction of the alternative road will be
completed within two days.
"The district has been inspected and the most suitable place for
the alternative road has been chosen. We have been working for
three days already. We will change the riverbed and let the water
pass through the culverts. The new road through the culverts will
be ready in two days. Rising water levels in the river have slowed
the process somewhat. Vehicles traveling from Khachmaz to Hudat,
Nabran, Yalama, and vice versa will temporarily use this road,"
Bakhtiyar Osmanov says.
Construction of the external supports of the new bridge over
Gudyalchay has been completed. Currently, the supports of the
bridge located in the riverbed are being erected.
"The new two-span bridge will be 66 meters long and 15 meters
wide. A pedestrian lane is provided on the bridge. The narrowness
of the river made our work difficult. We are concreting the
foundations of the center piers. The work is going according to the
schedule. If weather conditions are suitable, the bridge will be
completed in late November," Musayeddin Gurbanov said.
Currently, residents use an alternative road that runs through
the district's Gimilgishlak village. Additional security measures
have been taken due to the traffic on this road. Informative road
signs have been installed at the entrance to the alternative road
from the direction of Khachmaz and Khudat.
