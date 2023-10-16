Former Turkish Banker Speaks On Possible Economic Consequences Of Israel-Hamas Conflict

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The tension between Israel and Palestine has already started to
turn into a global war, leaving the religious and ethnic framework.
Around the world, all discussions are focused on the ongoing
conflict. Brutal torture and death resulted in heavy losses for
both sides.
Currently, the ongoing armed conflict has begun to worry the
countries of the world. Even a number of think tanks, approaching
the conflict from an economic point of view, note that if the
tension continues, in addition to the increase in the humanitarian
crisis, black holes may appear in the world economy.
Azernews learned the opinion of Ünsal Sözbir,
the MUSIAD board member and former banker, on the issue. The expert
noted that it will be necessary to observe for a while to analyze
the consequences and impact of the ongoing war between Israel and
Palestine, two sides that are disproportionate to each other in
terms of economic and technological development.
“Because this war, which seemed regional between the two
countries, soon had supporters all over the world. While Western
countries support Israel, but countries such as China, Iran, UAE
and Qatar have taken a stand in favor of Palestine, and countries
such as Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Egypt have called for moderation on
the parties. In such times when tensions between countries rise,
we, as analysts, prefer to look at commercial commodity prices and
some indices, which are short-term indicators. In this sense,
according to the graphs of the recent course of gold and oil
prices, the two most important commercial goods, these conflicts
have not yet had an extraordinary reflection. Although there were
partial movements in indices such as VIX, which are thought to
indicate fluctuations in financial markets, there was no
extraordinary reflection. Finance and capital markets are content
to follow the developments for now,” Ünsal Sözbir said.
He pointed out that the negative economic impact of this war is
felt most clearly in Palestine. Access to even basic needs is
becoming increasingly impossible. The former banker said that it is
also seen that prolonging the process will cause very serious
problems. On the other hand, we hear statements that travel to the
conflict zone has been greatly reduced due to risk factors and that
many airline companies have stopped or reduced their flights to the
region. Ünsal Sözbir noted that this is perceived as the first
signs that certain sectors, especially tourism and logistics, will
be negatively affected in geographies close to Israel and the
Palestinian region.
“What needs to be monitored here is whether the conflict area
will expand or not. The parties' stance on how they will approach
the issue will be of great importance. The aircraft carriers sent
to the region and the harsh statements made can be considered as
indicators that the tension will not decrease in a short time. The
statements made mean that the already existing armament
expenditures of the countries in the region will increase even
more. We are concerned that the arms race, called the "War Economy"
and which feeds many companies around the world, will further
increase and reach dangerous levels,” the former banker noted.
Ünsal Sözbir touched on the India-Saudi Arabia-Israel-Europe
trade route project and noted that these conflicts will be an
obstacle to the trade route project, which has been on the agenda
recently. Because this project is an idea developed against the
growing Chinese influence and China's stance in favor of Palestine,
it even seems possible to think that it may accelerate further.
