IAEA Team To Review Safety Of Treated Water Discharge From Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Station

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Task Force, set up to review the safety of the treated water discharge from Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station (FDNPS), will next week conduct its first mission to the country since the water discharges began.

During the 24-27 October mission, the Task Force will visit the FDNPS to observe the facilities and equipment installed at the site for the purposes of discharging ALPS (Advanced Liquid Processing System) treated water, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement on Monday.

The Task Force will also meet with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) in Tokyo to discuss technical topics relevant to safety.

The IAEA's comprehensive report on the safety review of the ALPS-treated water at the FDNPS - compiling nearly two years of work by the IAEA Task Force and released on July 4 this year found the plan to be consistent with international safety standards.

The Agency concluded that the discharge of the ALPS-treated water to the sea which began on 24 August will have a negligible radiological impact to people and the environment.

Following the start of the discharge, the IAEA will, in the coming years, continue its work to review the continued application of the relevant international safety standards by TEPCO - the operator of the FDNPS - and the Government of Japan.

This includes monitoring and assessment, the activities at the continuously staffed IAEA Fukushima NPS Office, regular Task Force review missions, corroboration of Japan's source and environmental monitoring programmes, and outreach and awareness activities, the statement noted.

The visit is preceded by the IAEA's first extensive sampling of the marine environment near FDNPS since start of treated water release.

As part of the overarching safety review of the water discharge, the Agency's sampling activities are used to corroborate Japan's environmental monitoring and assess Japan's relevant technical capabilities. (end)

amg









MENAFN16102023000071011013ID1107251412