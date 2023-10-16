Two People Shot Dead In Brussels

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Two people reportedly from Sweden were shot dead in central Brussels Monday evening, according to local media reports.

"There are said to be two fatalities," the Belgian news agency, Belga, quoted a police source as saying.

"The investigation is in full swing. The exact circumstances of the shooting are still unclear and no suspect has been arrested yet," according to the source.

Belgium's terror level has been raised to four for the first time since the 2016. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has asked Brussels residents to be "vigilant" as the suspect is still on the run. (end)

nk









MENAFN16102023000071011013ID1107251411