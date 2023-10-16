Israeli Occupation Forces Renew Attacks On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- The artillery of the Israeli occupation forces launched a fresh fierce bombardment on Al-Dhaira town and the outskirts of Al-Nabin town in southern Lebanon on Monday evening.

A shell hit a home in Al-Dhaira with residents inside, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The bombardment coincided with sorties by drones of the Israeli occupation forces at low altitude over Kafr Tala and Al-Wazzani towns near the southern borders.

In retaliation of earlier Israeli attacks, the "Islamic resistance" in Lebanon attacked the five Israeli military outposts of Misgav Am. Kherbet al-Manara, Hermon, Risha and Ramia.

The midday inflicted yet to be known casualties on the Israeli occupation forces, according to the NNA report. (end)

aby









