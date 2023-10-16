UN Condemns Horrendous Killing Of Palestinian Boy In Chicago

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, strongly denounced the horrific murder of a 6-year-old boy, of Palestinian descent, and the attempted murder of his mother in Chicago, Illinois State, Midwestern United States, yesterday.

"It's hard to find the words to condemn enough a crime like the horrendous killing of a child, the attempted killing of his mother," Dujarric said at a daily press briefing on Monday.

He made the comments in response to a question on the hate crime committed by Joseph M. Czuba, a 71-year-old landlord, against the two tenants at their apartment allegedly because they are Muslim.

"I think the (UN) Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) was very clear when he spoke on Friday that dehumanizing language that incites violence is never acceptable.

"And he very clearly called on political leaders everywhere to speak out against antisemitism, anti-Muslim bigotry and hate speech of all kinds," the spokesman recalled.

Earlier today, US President Joe Biden condemned the crime, saying "Jill and I were shocked and sickened to learn of the brutal murder of a six-year-old child and the attempted murder of the child's mother."

"The child's Palestinian Muslim family came to America seeking what we all seek a refuge to live, learn, and pray in peace," he added. (end)

ast









MENAFN16102023000071011013ID1107251408