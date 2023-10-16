Stocks In Play

10/16/2023 - 12:29 PM EST - Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. : Expects to report Q3 2023 proportionate royalty revenue of $1.9 million (excluding interest income), which compares to $1.6 million of proportionate royalty revenue recorded in Q3 2022 and $1.0 million last quarter. This amount reflects ARR's 50% ownership interest in Great Bay Renewables. Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. shares T.ARR are trading down $0.13 at $7.84.

