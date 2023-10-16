(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Premier Virtual to Host National Retail Virtual Hiring Event on October 26th

Lake Worth, FL - Premier Virtual, a leading virtual hiring platform, is excited to announce a nationwide retail virtual hiring event scheduled for Thursday, October 26th. This groundbreaking event will connect job seekers with retailers across the United States who are actively hiring for the upcoming holiday season.

The event offers attendees a unique opportunity to explore job openings, interact with recruiters, and even secure on-the-spot job offers through video interviews.

Event Highlights:

Date: Thursday, October 26th

Time: 10 am – 2pm EST

Location: Virtual

Participating Retailers: A diverse range of retailers from across the United States.

Job Opportunities: Positions available in various retail roles.

Key Event Features:



Virtual Booths: Attendees can visit virtual booths of participating retailers to learn more about their organizations and available positions.

Live Chat: Connect with recruiters in real-time through chat, ask questions, and express your interest. On-the-Spot Job Offers: Qualified candidates can enter video interviews and potentially receive job offers during the event.

“Leveraging this event to staff up for the holidays will benefit retailers nationwide and give applicants a unique opportunity to find seasonal work.”

Steve Edwards, President – Premier Virtual

How to Participate:

Register for the event as an employer here.

Register for the event as a job applicant here.

Create a profile to showcase your skills and experience.

Explore participating retailers and job opportunities.

Log in on October 26th to engage with recruiters and potentially secure a job offer.

About Premier Virtual:

Premier Virtual is a top-rated virtual hiring event platform that has powered nearly 8,000 events. We specialize in hiring events and have made virtual an easy and effective option for retailers nationwide.

For Media Inquiries:

For more information about the National Retail Virtual Hiring Event or to schedule a free demo, please contact:

Contact:

John Garcia

Director of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships

Premier Virtual



561-717-9717

PremierVirtua/National-Hiring-Events

October 26th, 2023