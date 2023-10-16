UAE C4IR Gathers World Experts To Explore AI's Impact On Society

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

UAE C4IR facilitates workshop at WEF Global Future Councils to address challenges surrounding AI and explore ways of integrating AI with society.

Leading AI experts on Monday convened at the UAE Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution's (UAE C4IR) workshop during the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils 2023 (AMGFC 2023).

The workshop, titled 'Voices of Tomorrow: Shaping the Future of AI', explored how AI is changing the world, with a specific focus on the relationship between humans and AI.

UAE C4IR is a collaboration between the Dubai Future Foundation and the World Economic Forum and is the first affiliate center in the world. Its participation at AMGFC 2023 underlines Dubai's and the UAE's role as a global platform for shaping the future of advanced technologies and integrating them into key industries.

Faisal Kazim from UAE C4IR said:“UAE C4IR harnesses the power of creativity to place Dubai among the world's most liveable cities. AI is a critical part of this mission, and we are committed to leveraging Dubai's position as a strategic global platform to convene experts in foresight who can help anticipate the trajectory of AI's impact on society. This workshop saw participants play a crucial role in addressing challenges surrounding AI and guiding society towards a future that harmoniously integrates artificial intelligence with humans.”

The participants included 20 public and private sector representatives from 15 countries. The workshop aimed to identify gaps and collectively design actionable initiatives that will help key economic sectors harness the transformative power of AI. Participants aimed to surface, prioritize, and co-design trends around AI in areas including technology, society, the economy and the environment.

The UAE C4IR serves as a global public-private platform for the collaborative development of technology governance and policy protocols. Each project portfolio works on a global scale, tailoring each framework to the local ecosystem. The C4IR network is a focal point within the international community for multi-stakeholder dialogue and concrete cooperation on governance challenges and opportunities presented by advanced technologies from the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).