Copper Road Announces Private Placement Of $150,000

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Road Resources Inc. (TSXV: CRD) ("Copper Road" or the"Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement 1,500,000 flow-through units of the Company (each, an"FT Unit") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $150,000 (the"Offering"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a"flow-through share" (each, an"FT Share") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the"Tax Act") and one common share purchase warrant (each warrant, a"Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.



The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Offering on the exploration of the Company's Copper Road project near Batchewana Bay, Ontario and for general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for“Canadian Exploration Expenses” (within the meaning of the Tax Act) (the“Qualifying Expenditures”), and that qualify for the federal 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit announced in the federal budget on April 7, 2022, which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2023 to the purchasers of the FT Units in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares. If the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each subscriber of FT Units for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or around the week of October 23, 2023, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSXV.

About Copper Road

Copper Road Resources Inc. is a Canadian based explorer engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. The Company is exploring for large copper/gold deposits on the 21,000-hectare Batchewana Bay Project 80 km. north of Sault St. Marie, Ontario, Canada.

Further Information