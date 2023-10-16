OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF THE DR. N. JOYCE PAYNE CENTER FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE ON THE CONFLICT IN GAZA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mission of the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice of the Thurgood

Marshall College Fund is to foster Justice Marshall's commitment to advancing the

enduring values that undergird civil society in the U.S. and around the world.



The Center is stunned and outraged by the heinous attack on Israeli civilians, the

massive loss of life, and the flagrant disregard of international law. Further, we

strongly condemn these atrocities and the inhumanity inflicted on innocent Israelis

and Palestinians---crushing the hopes and dreams of millions. We extend our deepest

sympathies to the families grieving and holding on for life.



The Center will intensify its agenda to understand and address the underpinnings of

crimes against humanity...no matter where they occur. We will continue to reject the

voice of terrorism, genocide, apartheid, and bigotry and link our aspirations to the

promise and prosperity that undergirds democracy, human rights, and social justice.

As noted by the late Justice Thurgood Marshall,“... Neither race nor color nor frustration is

an excuse for either lawlessness or anarchy.”