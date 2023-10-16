Medical Metrics, Inc. Will Be Demonstrating Spinecamptm At NASS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Metrics Inc. (“MMI” or the“Company”), a global leader in spine image analysis solutions and services, is excited to announce its participation at the upcoming North American Spine Society (NASS) 38th Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, CA, 18-21 October, 2023. MMI will be showcasing SpineCAMP, the Company's FDA cleared Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) at its booth, #1251.SpineCAMP is a fully-automated AI-powered solution that analyzes radiographs (X-ray images) of the spine to generate quantitative metrics and enhanced visualizations to augment clinical decision making. SpineCAMP is designed to seamlessly inject analysis results into imaging workflows within the clinician's image viewing infrastructure. The MMI team will be available to demonstrate SpineCAMP to interested meeting attendees.“NASS's annual meeting brings together the field's preeminent spine care professionals and represents a wonderful opportunity for us to demonstrate our SpineCAMP technology,” said N. Shastry Akella, PhD, MMI's President and Chief Operating Officer.“We look forward to stimulating discussions with the clinical community and displaying how SpineCAMP could enhance the value obtained from radiographic imaging.”"We are thrilled to be exhibiting at NASS in Los Angeles," said Dennis Farrell, VP Medical Device Commercialization at MMI. "This event provides a fantastic platform for us to connect with healthcare professionals, listen to their unique image assessment challenges, and demonstrate how SpineCAMP can potentially contribute to addressing these challenges through precision metrics that can aid them when assessing spinal instability, alignment, fusion, motion preservation, and implant performance.”MMI invites all attendees to visit Booth #1251 during the technical exhibition to learn more about SpineCAMP, and discover how the Company's solutions offer the potential to reshape the future of spinal image assessment. Key highlights of MMI NASS participation include:.Demonstrations of SpineCAMP, come for a“test drive”.Peer-to-peer discussion about SpineCAMP with Pierce Nunley, MD & Sigurd Berven, MD, 3:00pm Thurs, 19 Oct.Consultations with the MMI team.Opportunities to explore potential strategic and distribution partnershipsSince its founding in 2000, MMI, an ISO 9001:2015 certified medical imaging services and solutions company, has built a strong reputation for high-quality image analyses in support of clinical trials and research. MMI's scientific expertise is a result of supporting over three hundred spine studies, resulting in hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and conference proceedings. More information about MMI can be found by visiting .More information on Spine CAMP may be found on . Additional questions about Spine CAMP or would like to learn more? Please email .

