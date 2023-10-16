Soccer 5 USA Exhibition Field At NRPA Dallas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soccer 5 USA was proud to be an exhibitor at the NRPA conference in Dallas and looks forward to moving the exhibition field to Soccerex Miami in just 2 weeks.

- Jack GeorgesonDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Soccer 5 USA was proud to be an exhibitor at the NRPA conference in Dallas, TX last week. The conference helped identify many opportunities to increase revenue streams to Parks & Rec departments across the country ($2 over 20 years on average).The fields similar to the exhibition are operated by Soccer 5 USA ownership & franchisees at practically no cost to Parks & Rec department.The key strategy here is to reinvigorate park spaces that were previously underutilized or lacked funding.In addition to increasing park traffic, these new fields meet the demand for more lighting in recreation areas at no cost to Parks & Rec department.Community involvement has always been a core mission for S5 and these fields will contribute to increasing youth soccer opportunities. After all, more spaces to play means more opportunities to learn.

Jack Georgeson

Soccer 5 USA

+1 561-212-8101

