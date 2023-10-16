Brain & Behavior Research Foundation To Host 2023 International Mental Health Research Symposium

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation will host their 2023 International Mental Health Research Symposium on Friday, October 27, 9:30am to 12:30pm ET , both in-person and virtual, at the Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67 Street (between Broadway & Amsterdam), New York, NY. Please join us to hear the 2023 BBRF Outstanding Achievement Prizewinners present their cutting-edge research on schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, pediatric mood and anxiety disorders, and cognitive neuroscience. The event is free. Register here to attend in-person or virtually.

Presentations

Self-knowledge in Schizophrenia: Importance, Characteristics, and Treatment

Philip D. Harvey, Ph.D., University of Miami

Lieber Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Schizophrenia Research

Social Cognition and Social Difficulties in Schizophrenia

Amy E. Pinkham, Ph.D., The University of Texas at Dallas

Maltz Prize for Innovative and Promising Schizophrenia Research

Does Obesity Metastasize to the Brain: Implications for Clinical Care and Identifying the Causes and Cures for Persons Living with Bipolar Disorder

Roger S. McIntyre, M.D., FRCPC, University of Toronto

Colvin Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Mood Disorders Research

The Long Shadow of Childhood Adversity: Implications for Children's Brain and Behavioral Development

Katie McLaughlin, Ph.D. , University of Oregon

Ruane Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Research

The Human Amygdala, Threat, and Anxiety: Translational Progress and Challenges

Elizabeth A. Phelps, Ph.D., Harvard University

Goldman-Rakic Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Cognitive Neuroscience Research

Also speaking will be Karoly Mirnics, M.D., Ph.D., representing Special Olympics International, winner of the 2023 BBRF Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health . He'll discuss mental health and intellectual disabilities.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein , which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.





