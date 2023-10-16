Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund Declares Distributions For Q4 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. (“CIM”), the manager of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund (the“Fund”) is pleased to announce the payment of distributions on the actively-managed ETF Series of the Fund to unitholders of record as indicated below. The monthly distribution rate of CAD $0.038 per unit of the ETF Series represents an attractive annualized yield on net assets of approximately 3.3%.
| Record Date
| Payment Date
| Distribution per Unit
| October 30, 2023
| November 6, 2023
| CAD $0.038
| November 29, 2023
| December 6, 2023
| CAD $0.038
| December 28, 2023
| January 5, 2024
| CAD $0.038
ETF Series unitholders also have the option to participate in the distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) offered by the Fund, which provides investors with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions and realize the benefits of compounded growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.
The ETF Series of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol UDA.
