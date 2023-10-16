Practising Law Institute's Interactive Strategic Listening Program Earns Industry Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practising Law Institute, a leading nonprofit learning organization, has been recognized by two independent organizations for its unique CLE program, Strategic Listening for Lawyers .



The program, available on demand from pli and on PLI's mobile app , won a Silver award from the Brandon Hall Group in the category“Best Advance in Custom Content.” This is the second consecutive year that PLI's Interactive Learning Center has earned a Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award®.

In addition, Strategic Listening for Lawyers earned a Silver Telly for Training (For Corporate Use) - Non-Broadcast in recognition of its exceptional video quality.

Strategic Listening for Lawyers was spearheaded by Alicia Aiken of the Danu Center for Strategic Advocacy . Since 2016, Ms. Aiken has also served as a Faculty Fellow for PLI's Interactive Learning Center, collaborating with learning and technology specialists from PLI to create innovative CLE programming. Strategic Listening for Lawyers focuses on common listening contexts for attorneys: client conversations, opposing counsel negotiations, and shared casework with colleagues. Lessons include interactive video scenarios that provide realistic opportunities for practice.

The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards recognize organizations that have successfully deployed programs that achieve measurable results. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Both awards competitions attract entrants from leading corporations and other organizations around the world.

“We are proud that our programs continue to earn recognition from outside experts,” says JC Kinnamon, Ph.D., Director of Research and Development at PLI.“Our immersive programs incorporate the latest in research-based instructional design and technology, offering an enjoyable experience that challenges learners and reinforces key concepts.”

PLI has won Brandon Hall Group and Telly Awards in previous years for interactive programs on motivated reasoning, informal legal writing, interviewing pro bono clients, and legal process improvement. To learn more about PLI's Interactive Learning Center (ILC), visit:

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI's mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit to learn more.





