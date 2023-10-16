Ninepoint Partners Announces Partial Exit Of Investments In Flagship Private Credit Strategy

The Funds will receive approximately US$24 million from the Company's sale two weeks ago of US$53 million in Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) investment tax credits. The sale is Aemetis' first transaction involving the IRA tax credits, which were generated from biogas projects built by its subsidiary. The Company said it expects to be able to qualify for more than US$800 million in IRA investment and production tax credits over the next four years.

“This is just the latest in a series of successful liquidity events for the Ninepoint-TEC private credit strategy and follows on the heels of two full loan exits in recent months,” said John Wilson, Ninepoint Managing Partner and co-Chief Executive Officer.“Private credit is increasingly filling an important role in the economy for quality businesses that don't have access to traditional bank lenders.”

“Aemetis' groundbreaking transaction is a testament to their innovation and to our strategic guidance, as we help architect capital solutions that propel companies toward a net-zero future. Our extensive track record in sustainability investments isn't merely a niche; it's a burgeoning sector that promises robust returns for our investors, tangible benefits for our borrowers, and a sustainable future for all," said Arif Bhalwani, Chief Executive Officer at Third Eye Capital.

The proceeds from the transaction will provide the Funds with additional liquidity to service their cash requirements and will allow the Ninepoint-TEC Private Credit Fund II to continue to invest and grow its private credit strategy.

The partial repayment follows other successful exits in the Funds this year, including a repayment by Cricket Energy Holdings Inc. in August and the successful refinancing at Pieridae Energy Limited in June.

Since inception in 2010, the Ninepoint-TEC Private Credit strategy has produced an annualized net return of 10.20% (at August 30, 2023) which includes a net return of 8.55% in 2022, a challenging year for equity and fixed income markets.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit or contact us at 416-362-7172 or 1-888-362-7172 or .

Media Inquiries

Scott Deveau/Kate Sylvester

Longacre Square Partners



