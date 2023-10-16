Bayou Fox Hooters Celebrates 40 Years Of Business With A Special Gesture For Hooters Girls

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Destin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Bayou Fox Hooters is thrilled to announce a momentous celebration of the Hooters brand's 40th anniversary. In honor of this significant milestone, Bayou Fox Hooters extended a warm invitation to all past and present Hooters Girls to join in the festivities on October 4th, 2023, with a heartwarming offer of a complimentary meal from a select menu.

As an iconic brand that has been serving up smiles, great food, and unforgettable memories for four decades, Hooters is not just about wings; it's about the amazing people who have been a part of the journey. To show our appreciation for the women who have made the Hooters experience truly special, Bayou Fox Hooters opened its doors wide to all Hooters Girls, past and present.

On October 4th, 2023, Hooters Girls could have visited any of the seven Bayou Fox Hooters locations and enjoy a delicious meal, absolutely free of charge. To qualify for this special offer, women purchased a drink of their choice, and were requested to provide proof of their employment at Hooters in the form of a paystub, a name tag, or a picture in uniform at Hooters. This gesture was their way of saying "thank you" to the incredible individuals who have contributed to the Hooters legacy.

"Our 40th anniversary is a remarkable occasion, and we couldn't have reached this milestone without the dedication and charm of our Hooters Girls," said Carly, Director of Operations for Bayou Fox Hooters. "This celebration is a small token of our appreciation for the incredible women who have been a part of the Hooters family. We invited all Hooters Girls, whether they served 40 years ago or are part of our current team, to come and celebrate with us."

Bayou Fox Hooters has been a cherished part of the local community, and this celebration is an opportunity to bring people together, reminisce, and create new memories. We encouraged all Hooters Girls to mark their calendars for October 4th, 2023, and join us for this heartfelt celebration.







