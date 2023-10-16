Oportun To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On Monday, November 6, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech, will release financial results for its third quarter 2023 on Monday, November 6, 2023, after market close.
Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun's investor relations website at oportun, and a webcast replay of the call will be available for one year. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-866-604-1698 (toll-free) or 1-201-389-0844 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
About Oportun
Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven fintech that puts its 2 million members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $16.6 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.
Investor Contact
Dorian Hare
(650) 590-4323
Media Contact
Usher Lieberman
(650) 769-9414
