Notified Continues 2023 Momentum, Recognized For Groundbreaking AI-Powered Solution For Communicators

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) President Nimesh Davé Named to PRovoke Media's 2023 Innovator 25 Group in the Americas, GlobeNewswire Ranked as Market Leader in G2's Fall 2023 Grid® for Press Release Distribution Software



NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified , a globally trusted technology partner for public relations, investor relations, and marketing professionals, today announced that President Nimesh Davé has been named to PRovoke Media's 2023 Innovator 25 Group in the Americas . Davé is honored for his commitment to ingenuity within the communications industry, pioneering the development and launch of GlobeNewswire's AI Press Release Generator – the first AI-powered press release generator launched by a newswire service – in March of 2023, as well as filing a patent for its Smart Press Release solution in July of 2023.

“At Notified, we're passionate about Artificial Intelligence, and how it can empower PR pros to work smarter – not harder – to tell their stories,” said Nimesh Davé, President, Notified.“I'm honored to be recognized by PRovoke Media, on behalf of the entire Notified team, who has shown immense dedication and passion for developing transformative AI solutions. We remain committed to driving innovation that leads to a more efficient, secure and tech-enabled future for all communicators.”

Launching in 2013, PRovoke's Innovator 25 has established itself as an important barometer of global marketing and communications innovation – identifying 25 individuals each year in the Americas, EMEA and APAC who have elevated and evolved industry engagement and influence.

In tandem with launching groundbreaking AI solutions throughout 2023, Davé's perspective on AI has been featured throughout key industry publications – encouraging communicators to approach the technology with confidence:



PRovoke Media, Perspectives On The Impact Of AI On Communications And Storytelling, From A Lifelong Technologist

IR Magazine, NIRI 2023: Nimesh Davé of Notified on how AI can elevate IR O'Dwyers, The Age of Intelligent Engagement



Building upon the momentum of the launch of these cutting-edge AI-powered capabilities, Notified's GlobeNewswire has been ranked as a market leader in press release distribution by G2 in their Fall 2023 Grid® for Press Release Distribution Software – recognized for its competitive ROI, streamlined social sharing and newsroom tools, and easy-to-use distribution capabilities.

To learn more about Notified's transformative AI-powered solutions, visit: Notified .

About Notified

Notified is committed to making it easy for brands to create and share powerful stories with the world. Our suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and our dedicated client service team are relied upon by more than 10,000 global clients, from growing businesses and public companies to some of the world's most recognizable brands.

Notified's solutions help businesses effectively share and amplify their stories-to clients, investors, employees and the media. From press release distribution via GlobeNewswire to earnings calls, IR websites, social listening, media engagement tools, webinars and virtual events, Notified has you covered. Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Notified is headquartered in New York, N.Y.

Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn , X , or our Blog .

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link .



Notified

PRovoke Media's 2023 Innovator 25 Group in the Americas

LinkedIn/Notified

X.com/Notified The Notified Blog





Tags Notified PRovoke Media's 2023 Innovator GlobeNewswire AI based PR Public Relations Related Links