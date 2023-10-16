Nevgold Announces Closing Of Shares-For-Debt Transaction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“ NevGold ” or the“ Company ”) ( TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce the closing of a previously-announced shares for debt transaction, as described in the press release of the Company dated September 21, 2023 (the“ Shares-for-Debt Transaction ”). NevGold has settled debt in the amount of C$169,580 (the“ Debt ”) previously owed to two arm's-length creditors by issuing an aggregate of 403,761 common shares in the capital of the Company (the“ Common Shares ”) at a price of $0.42 per Common Share , reflecting a plus 40% premium to NevGold closing share price on October 13, 2023 , to the creditors. The NevGold Board of Directors determined that it was in the best interests of the Company to settle the outstanding Debt by the issuance of Common Shares at a significant premium to market in order to preserve the Company's cash for ongoing operations.



The Company received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to the Shares-for-Debt Transaction. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Shares-for-Debt Transaction are subject to a hold period expiring on February 14, 2024.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Signed”

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO