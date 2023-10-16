Dallasnews Corporation Announces Schedule For Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) said today that it will release third quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. A conference call will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. CDT.



The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on DallasNews Corporation's website at dallasnewscorporation/events . An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-844-291-5495 and enter the following access code when prompted: 664314. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CDT on October 24, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on October 30, 2023. The access code for the replay is 5834196.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant . The Dallas Morning News is Texas' leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. Medium Giant is a media and marketing agency of divergent thinkers who devise strategies that deepen connections, expand influence, and scale success for clients nationwide. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation or email .





