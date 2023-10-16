Staffing 360 Solutions Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

-- On Track to Resolve Outstanding First Quarter Form 10-Q Filing:

Plans to Provide Update on Filing of Second Quarter Form 10-Q in the Coming Weeks --

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( Nasdaq: STAF ) (“Staffing 360 Solutions” or the“Company”), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today reported its first quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended April 1, 2023. The Company also believes that it is on track to file its outstanding first quarter Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week and plans to file its second quarter Form 10-Q in the coming weeks.

First Quarter 2023 Overview



Revenue increased by 26.5% (23.5% in constant currency) to $63.1 million, compared with revenue of $49.9 million for the prior year period, driven by an almost five-fold increase in U.S. professional staffing.

Gross profit rose to $9.6 million, compared with $8.5 million for the prior year period, or an increase of 12.6% (6.9% in constant currency).

Operating loss was approximately $1.4 million, compared with an operating loss of approximately $1.1 million for the prior year period.

Net loss was $2.9 million, compared with a net loss of $2.3 million for the prior year period.

Diluted loss per share loss was $0.90 , compared with a diluted loss per share loss of $1.33 in the prior year period.

EBITDA loss narrowed to $600,000, compared with an EBITDA loss of $900,000 for the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, rose 65% to $1.3 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $800,000 in the prior year period.



Non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and be viewed in conjunction with, GAAP financial results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures are included in the tables below.

Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and President, said,“We believe that we are successfully executing on our growth strategy, with nearly 27% year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter, and positive adjusted EBITDA, led by significant gains in our U.S. professional staffing segment, despite the continuing challenging macroeconomic environment. In addition to the planned filing of our outstanding first quarter Form 10-Q, we are working to file our second quarter Form 10-Q as quickly as possible and expect to provide further information in the coming weeks.

“Our buy-integrate-build strategy is beginning to pay off, and we anticipate continued revenue growth and margin improvements as we move toward our long-term goals. As we expect is the case with other staffing companies, we continue to closely monitor the marketplace and our clients' needs for any recessionary, or other macro-economic impacts, and are ready to take necessary actions to mitigate any such impact. Our primary focus is on providing meaningful staffing solutions to our clients, while driving future growth and shareholder value,” concluded Flood.

Outlook

Although industry conditions remain uncertain and are subject to change, the Company currently estimates revenues for the 2023 fiscal year in the range of $250 million to $265 million.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as“expect,”“look forward to,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“seek,”“estimate,”“will,”“project,” or words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to retain our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and to regain and maintain compliance with the rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market; market and other conditions; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 endemic and its ongoing effects on the Company's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; weakness in general economic conditions and levels of capital spending by customers in the industries the Company serves; weakness or volatility in the financial and capital markets, which may result in the postponement or cancellation of customer capital projects or the inability of the Company's customers to pay the Company's fees; the termination of a major customer contract or project; delays or reductions in U.S. government spending; credit risks associated with the Company's customers; competitive market pressures; the availability and cost of qualified labor; the Company's level of success in attracting, training and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; changes in tax laws and other government regulations, including the impact of health care reform laws and regulations; the possibility of incurring liability for the Company's business activities, including, but not limited to, the activities of the Company's temporary employees; the Company's performance on customer contracts; negative outcome of pending and future claims and litigation; government policies, legislation or judicial decisions adverse to the Company's businesses; the Company's ability to access the capital markets by pursuing additional debt and equity financing to fund its business plan and expenses on terms acceptable to the Company or at all; and the Company's ability to comply with its contractual covenants, including in respect of its debt agreements, as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

