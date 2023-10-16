Verdict On Euro Sun Mining's Environmental Case To Be Delivered End Of October

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“ Euro Sun ” or the“ Company ”) announces that the Cluj-Napoca district court (the“ Court ”) has notified parties that it will require an additional time to deliver its verdict on the annulment of the Company's environmental endorsement for the Rovina Valley Project (the“ Project ”).



Further to the Company's press release dated October 3, 2023, the matter was heard at the Court on September 29, 2023 and a verdict was anticipated on October 16, 2023. However, the Court exercised its discretion to postpone the verdict for an additional two weeks as it required more time to complete the verdict. The Company looks forward to a positive outcome as a result of its extensive legal arguments presented to the Court.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

