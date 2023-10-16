Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market To Hit US$ 46.54 Billion By 2033: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global automotive lead acid battery market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US $46.54 Bn by late 2033.

The automotive lead acid battery market focuses on making batteries for cars, trucks, and other vehicles. These batteries are important because they start the engine, power electrical systems, and stabilize voltage. Lead acid batteries have a few key advantages. They are affordable to produce, tried-and-true technology, and can handle tough conditions. Lead acid batteries are easy to find and replace, making them accessible to consumers. Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

The growth of the automotive lead acid battery market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for vehicles equipped with start-stop systems, which automatically shut off and restart the engine to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Lead-acid batteries are older and less efficient than newer battery types like lithium-ion. They can't store as much energy for their size, which makes them less suitable for electric cars that need to go long distances. These batteries take longer to charge compared to newer types of batteries like lithium-ion. Making these batteries charge faster without losing efficiency is a tricky technical challenge.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 46.54 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 124 Figures

Key Takeaways:



The market in China is expected to reach a value of US $10.14 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2023 – 2033) and should climb at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The South Korean market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 3% to hit a valuation of US $1.48 Bn by the end of 2033. Because of its robust industrial infrastructure and rapid implementation of energy storage projects using batteries, the US market will likely climb at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US $9.91 Bn by 2033.



The increasing adoption of start-stop systems, the growing demand for micro-hybrid vehicles with regenerative braking systems, and the cost-effectiveness and proven technology of lead acid batteries are some factors driving the industry - Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



EnerSys Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Exide Industries Ltd.

General Motors Company

CBS Energy Technology Co. Ltd. East Penn Manufacturing Company

Market Competition

In the fiercely competitive automotive lead acid battery market, key industry players are providing a diverse array of products tailored for various applications, notably in automotive vehicles.

In January 2021, EnerSys and TravelCenters of America (TA) joined forces to offer specialized Group 31 lead acid batteries, specifically designed for heavy-duty applications, namely Oddysey Performance and NorthStar PRO.



Winning strategies



Creating custom-made lead-acid batteries for different types of vehicles, like cars, trucks, and industrial machines, is really important in the lead-acid battery market for cars. Each kind of vehicle has its own unique needs, like starting power or long-lasting energy.

Major players in the market should focus on research and development in three key areas: grid alloys, pasting formulations, and electrolyte additives. Grid alloys, which provide structural support for the battery, can be improved for greater durability and corrosion resistance. Working closely with car manufacturers to smoothly incorporate lead-acid batteries into start-stop systems is a smart move in the market for cars. Start-stop tech helps cars use less fuel and emit fewer pollutants. Lead-acid batteries are crucial for quickly restarting the engine in this system.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Country-wise Insights

What Makes the United States a Profitable Market for Lead Acid Battery Producers?

"Promising Renewable Energy Infrastructure and Favorable Regulatory Policies"

By 2033, the market for automotive lead-acid batteries in the US is expected to be worth US$9.91 billion, growing at a stable CAGR of 4.8%.

The United States is a key hotspot for industrial batteries because of its robust industrial infrastructure, prompt deployment of battery-based energy storage projects, and expansion of the infrastructure for renewable energy sources. Beneficial regulations governing the installation of renewable energy and home distributed power systems in the United States are predicted to propel the battery business in the ensuing years.

The army's predicted increased reliance on battery-operated communications and other electronic equipment throughout the anticipated period is expected to be supported by growing military spending, which will in turn boost demand for lead acid batteries.

The development of lead acid battery technology, which increases storage density, extends usable service life, and improves cold-weather performance at a lower cost than current battery technologies, is expected to have a large positive impact on market participants in the United States.

