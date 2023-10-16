Recovery First Treatment Center To Host Community Talks For Families Impacted By Addiction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery First Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in South Florida, is launching a series of community talks to provide support and information for families affected by addiction. According to research , nearly half of all Americans have been touched by drug addiction through a friend or family member.



The first talk, "Families Navigating Addiction: Enabling vs Supporting & Setting Boundaries,” will be held on October 17 at 6 pm ET with Recovery First's Clinical Director, Dr. Jesus Perez. To join the live virtual event, visit .

“Addiction is a complex issue that affects not only the individual but also their family members,” said Dr. Perez.“Families often struggle to find the right balance between enabling their loved one's addiction and providing support. This community talk will provide families with the insight they need to navigate this difficult situation and set healthy boundaries."

During the event, attendees will learn how to:



Identify the signs of enabling behavior and the impact

Discover effective strategies to support a loved one

Gain the confidence to set healthy boundaries

Explore how addiction is treated Identify relapse triggers



The event is open to the public and free to attend. Registration is not required.

"Our hope is that by facilitating these community talks we will help more families navigate addiction and find a path to recovery for their loved ones,” said Denise O'Connell, Recovery First Treatment Center CEO.

About Recovery First Treatment Center

Recovery First Treatment Center is located in Hollywood, FL. Recovery First treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 954-835-4575.

Recovery First Treatment Center

4110 Davie Road Extension

Hollywood, FL 33024

954-835-4575

Contact:

Joy Sutton

Director of Corporate Communications

