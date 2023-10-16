Log-On Software Announces TVL Information Management For Z/OS, TVL Event Pump, And TVL NV Distribution Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Log-On provides continued support for users of IBM's Tivoli Information Management for z/OS + Web Access, Tivoli Event Pump, and Tivoli NetView Distribution Mgr

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Log-On Software (Log-On) an IBM® Business Partner and developer of world-class software solutions for IBM ZTM, today announced:.Log-On TVL Information Management for z/OS – forward compatible from IBM Tivoli Information Management for z/OS.Log-On TVL Web Access for Information Management – forward compatible from IBM Tivoli Web Access for Information Management.Log-On TVL Event Pump – forward compatible from IBM Tivoli Event Pump.Log-On TVL NetView Distribution Manager – forward compatible from IBM Tivoli NetView Distribution Manager"Through our partnership with IBM, we look forward to providing support and ongoing value to users of these important solutions." says Danny Zeitouny, Managing Director & VP Products at Log-On. "The introduction of Log-On versions forward compatible from their respective IBM versions continues our long tradition of delivering value to IBM Z users"Many organizations have a significant investment in these Tivoli solutions. With Log-On's code license for these products, Log-On is well positioned to provide ongoing support and enhancements.If you are a user of one of more of the above and would like to discuss continued support through Log-On, please call us at +1-603-458-5300 or email .Log-On Software also provides IBM-compatible versions of the following IBM solutions: APL2, Netview FTP, Wave for z/VM, System Storage VTF Mainframe, and Application Support Facility (ASF). Ask us!About Log-On SoftwareLog-on is a leading developer of world-class software solutions and an outsourcer of software services ranging from programming expertise to the complete management and execution of development projects. With over 30 years of experience and 700 specialists in software, data communications and security, Log-on provides high-end solutions to today's most difficult product development and programming challenges. Log-on delivers innovation and value across solution spaces including Mainframe, Security Systems, E-business, Conversion and Migration, Networking, and Cellular.Popular Log-On solutions for IBM Z Systems include QuickSelect for Db2, a plug-and-play performance accelerator for Db2 workloads; VTFM-NewGen, a software-only Virtual Tape System that leverages an organization's investment in standard mainframe DASD; and Total Utility Control, a powerful utility automation solution that intelligently schedules Db2 utility jobs, ensuring that the right jobs run at the right time. Our portfolio of satisfied users and clients spans all major industries and includes many of the world's largest enterprises.The company is headquartered in Bedford, NH. For more information, please visit .Log-On Software and the Log-On logo are trademarks of Log-On Software. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Mark Schora

Log-On Software Inc.

+1 978-453-4666

email us here