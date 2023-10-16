Dan Parker, World's Fastest Blind Driver, Breaking Barriers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guinness World Record Winning Car

Dan Parker, World's Fastest Blind Driver

The world's fastest blind driver is coming to Illinois in October to share his mission of driving accessibility for people with disabilities.

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES , October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ACCELERATION THROUGH ACCESSIBILITY, -- Dan Parker, a blind racecar driver who holds the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title for Fastest Speed for a Car Driven Blindfolded will be sharing his ground-breaking story at the Autobahn racetrack in Joliet, Illinois on October 20.“I race to demonstrate what people with disabilities can do, raise expectations, and break barriers in mobility,” said Dan Parker.“I am proud to have shown that a blind person can operate a vehicle safely, even at 200 miles per hour.”Due to a catastrophic racing accident in 2012, Dan's life changed forever. After months of recovery, he not only learned how to live as a blind man but also how to continue as a racecar driver and machinist. Dan never quit pursuing his dream and worked to become the world's fastest blind man, earning the Guinness World Record.“I race with no human assistance, but I appreciate the support from the National Federation of the Blind and others to build awareness of ways we can increase accessibility for people,” said Dan.“On Oct. 20 from 8:30 am until 2pm, I'll be at the Autobahn Country Club in Joliet sharing my story and displaying my car. Please join my mission to drive accessibility.”An accessible world creates a more successful world. People with disabilities bring diverse perspectives, contributing to new ideas and innovations.“I appreciate the support of cloudEQ, Datavail, and Protiviti as gold sponsors for the upcoming event, and I look forward to sponsorships from other organizations and individuals.”The motto Dan lives by is: "You can make excuses or make it happen."Dan aims to inspire blind people and others to never give up –no matter what the challenge.For more information about Dan Parker and his incredible work, go to .

