Gator Bio Launches Gator® Pilot And Gator® Pivot Biolayer Interferometry Systems For Biotherapeutics Discovery

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gator Bio announces the Gator® Pilot and Gator® Pivot , the two new innovative next-gen Biolayer Interferometry (BLI) systems. These instruments uphold Gator's high-performance standards while offering a wider array of throughput options, making them accessible to more researchers and scientists. Together, they stand to transform the landscape of biotherapeutic discovery.With it's simple yet sophisticated design, Gator Bio's cost-efficient system, the Gator® Pilot has the capability to simultaneously read across four channels, allowing for precise measurements in kinetics and quantitation.Meanwhile, the Gator® Pivot is equipped with 16 high-throughput channels for efficient data acquisition. Notably, it offers a wide-range sample heating and cooling function that enables extensive analyses of proteins and antibodies while adding advanced evaporation control technology.Dr. Hong Tan, CEO of Gator Bio, shares his enthusiasm for these new BLI instruments, stating, "Antibody and protein therapeutics developers repeatedly asked for more flexibility and more options in BLI solutions that would meet different throughput and budget needs. We believe we have now addressed those needs. We are singularly focused on delivering easy, efficient, and effective solutions that would allow researchers in academia as well as scientists in the industry to develop biotherapeutics faster."These two additions to the Gator® family significantly broaden the range of options available to scientists while also strengthening the established portfolio of instruments, including Gator® Prime, Gator® Plus, and Gator® Pro. Collectively, these systems cater to researchers with varying throughput and performance needs.For more detailed information about the Gator® Pilot and Gator® Pivot systems and Gator Bio's complete portfolio of next-gen BLI products, please visit us at .About Gator Bio, Inc.Gator Bio, Inc. is a pioneering life sciences company dedicated to providing analytical solutions that accelerate the development of therapeutics and diagnostics. Gator instruments and biosensors enable real-time analysis of biomolecular interactions, providing critical information on affinity, kinetics, concentration, epitope binning, and more. Gator Bio's analytical capabilities significantly enhance the characterization of drug candidates and viral vector analytics, delivering greater value in drug development and gene therapy applications. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California

