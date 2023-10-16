IQ.Gg Launches Flight And Hotel Metasearch Platform, Emphasizing User-Friendly Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IQ logo Travel

IQ is a French startup committed to simplifying travel planning with its flight ticket and hotel booking metasearch platform.

NICE, PACA, FRANCE, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- IQ, a French startup, is pleased to announce the launch of its flight ticket and hotel booking metasearch platform. IQ places a strong focus on providing a user-friendly interface, simplifying the travel planning process. The platform allows users to conveniently search through various airline companies and hotels, compare prices, and access the best available deals. Upon finding their preferred deal, users are directed to the respective company's website to complete their booking. IQ has recently secured Seed round funding that will be used in further enhancing its services and expanding its reach globally. The company's aim is to bring its user-friendly travel solutions to travelers worldwide.IQ's Dedication to Travel Simplification:1. Comprehensive Search: IQ conducts a thorough search across a wide range of airline companies and hotels, offering users a variety of options, from budget-friendly to luxury.2. Effortless Comparison: The platform provides an intuitive interface, enabling users to compare prices and features easily, streamlining the decision-making process.3. Best Deals Guaranteed: IQ employs advanced algorithms to identify competitive deals, ensuring cost-effectiveness for travelers.4. Direct Booking: IQ's user-centric approach extends to the booking process, as users are directed to the chosen company's website, eliminating intermediaries and hidden fees.Global Expansion on the Horizon:As a French startup, IQ has plans for global expansion, with a commitment to making its user-friendly travel solutions accessible to a broader audience."We are introducing IQ with a focus on simplicity and ease in travel planning," said David Karlin, CEO and Founder of IQ. "Our vision is to share our approach with travelers worldwide as we embark on our global expansion journey."IQ aims to offer a straightforward travel planning experience for travelers, irrespective of the complexity of their itinerary.For further information about IQ and travel planning options, please visitAbout IQ:IQ is a French startup that prioritizes simplifying travel planning with its flight ticket and hotel booking metasearch platform. With global expansion plans, IQ seeks to provide user-friendly travel solutions to a diverse range of travelers. Founded on the principles of simplicity and ease, IQ lets travelers to search, compare, and access the best deals from various ticket companies and hotels. Recent Seed funding has positioned IQ for an expansion, aiming to simplify travel for people worldwide.

