Come Live Día De Los Muertos Day Of The Dead In Mexico City, The City That Has It All

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mexico City sets the scene for one of the most important holidays in Mexico - Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. This ancestral tradition dates back to pre-Hispanic Mexico, with roots originating in the cultures of Mesoamerica. Over time, these traditions were blended with Catholic beliefs to give rise to the holiday we know today, celebrated across Mexico.The central pillar of the celebration is remembering the lives of those no longer living. Loved ones and family members take to cemeteries and each other's homes with offerings of flowers, water, photographs of the deceased, their favorite food and drink, and other items that help to remember those who passed.The celebration is so integral to Mexican culture that UNESCO has established it as a Cultural and Intangible Heritage of Humanity, and nowhere in Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead as vibrantly and passionately as Mexico City. This year's celebration promises to be just as magical, poignant, and beautiful as ever.The month-long celebration kicked off on October 6 with the Festival de la Llorona en el Embarcadero de Cuemanco, which took place on the canals of Xochimilco, the Venice of the Americas. The evening show takes place aboard the colorful trajineras and includes a performance on the legend of La Llorona (The Crying Woman).On October 18, the Festival de las Flores de Cempasúchil takes over Paseo de la Reforma with thousands of brilliantly colored marigolds illuminating the path of the dead. It is estimated that five million marigold flowers will be produced this season.October 21 marks one of the most highly anticipated events of Day of the Dead in Mexico City: the Desfile de Alebrijes Monumentales, a parade of giant puppets that measure up to eight feet tall. Alebrijes are gorgeous works of art that blur the lines between reality and surrealism. They have become one of the most time-honored traditions of Mexico City's Day of the Dead.The parade is a precursor to the next magnificent event. The following day, October 22, begins the Mega Procesion de Catrinas. This spectacle is a massive parade that begins at the Angel of Independence in Reforma and ends at the Zocalo, in the heart of the Centro Historico. Hundreds of gorgeous Catrinas take to the streets, with hauntingly beautiful painted faces, elaborate costumes, flowers, and music. La Catrina is the primary figure of Day of the Dead, a representation of an Aztec figure, The Goddess of Death, who was later popularized by engraver Jose Guadalupe Posada.Engines rev on October 26 at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix, one of the most important events in professional car racing.All of this is, of course, a build-up to the actual Day of the Dead. Celebrated between October 31 and November 5, this is when the offerings are made to the dearly departed. In Mexico City, the Zocalo hosts an Ofrenda Monumental, or massive offering that fills the entire plaza with altars, flowers, incense, photographs, and much more. Thousands of people take to the streets dressed as zombies for another festive, colorful, decked-out parade.All are invited to participate in the events spread out over the month of October. Celebrations are held in every city across the country. But there is no better place in Mexico to experience Dia de Los Muertos than in the beautiful, vibrant, exciting capital city.Getting ThereMexico City is one of the easiest destinations to access, thanks to thousands of non-stop flights from around the world, as well as from around Mexico. Benito Juarez International Airport is one of the main hubs of Latin America, with direct U.S. flights from Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Atlanta, San Antonio, Orlando, Las Vegas, Newark, Denver, Austin, Detroit, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Oakland, and Sacramento.HD Photos: Click hereMedia Contact: Gustavo Rivas:For more information visit -

Mexico City

Mexico City Tourism Board

+1 917-438-7096

