Health Care Providers Say Its Time To Address The Climate Crisis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Climate Change is a health problem

International Climate and Health Meeting Highlights Research and Education

LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Climate & Health 2023 , a 2-day hybrid, international medical meeting on healthy climate mitigation and adaptation will convene on October 21-22, at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead, New York. Climate change is not only an existential crisis but also the greatest public health threat of our time. Marcalee Alexander, M.D., Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician and Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Climate Change and Health , states“The health and mortality risks from climate change are encircling the globe and are multiplying. Health care professionals need to work on preventing these risks, similarly to the way they work on smoking cessation or prevention of diabetes. Individuals with disabilities and the elderly are especially impacted by climate change; however, not enough attention is paid to this risk by society.” This inaugural conference organized by Alexander and other physicians who are experts in climate change and health will bring together researchers and clinicians from six continents to discuss state-of-the-art research and clinical findings on climate-health impacts, while facilitating the education, interest and career paths of health care professionals and trainees.

Climate & Health 2023 is the first truly worldwide comprehensive interdisciplinary meeting to bring together health care professionals in this arena– from students to subject matter experts – from a wide range of medical and healthcare disciplines to discuss the anticipated impact of the climate crisis on health, wellness, and disparities. Eva Rawlings Parker, MD, Dermatologist and Associate Editor of the Journal of Climate Change and Health, explains“The impacts of climate change will touch every human life, therefore planetary health is human health. However, those impacts disproportionally affect women, children, the elderly, communities of color, Indigenous Peoples, and the Global South, so we as health care professionals have a crucial charge to address disparities and protect and improve health in the face of climate change.” Keynote speakers will include Nalleli Cobo, Co-Founder of the South Central Youth Leadership Coalition and 2022 Goldman Environmental Prize - Environmental Justice Winner and Kyle X. Hill, Ph. D., M.P.H who is Ojibwe (Turtle Mountain Band; Enrolled Citizen), Dakota (Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe), and Lakota (Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe). Dr. Hill is an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota, School of Public Health, Division of Environmental Health Sciences and will speak about“Principles of Climate Justice and Sovereignty of Indigenous Approaches to Adaptation”.

Ethical considerations, healthcare sustainability, and communication are key topics that will be highlighted during Climate & Health 2023. Moreover, the final day of the conference will provide a comprehensive review of the“State of Specialties” covering the specific ways in which climate change is affecting the health of patients treated in a wide variety of medical and surgical specialties, including Emergency Medicine, Endocrinology, Nephrology, Neurology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Primary Care, Psychiatry and Psychology, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Surgical Specialties and Women's Health. Associate Editor in Chief of the Journal of Climate Change and Health, Pediatric Neurosurgeon AC Duhaime, MD, notes“We dedicate our careers to solving our patients' medical crises and improving their health – but we need also to work towards a future that can preserve and protect that health. Climate change threatens that and it's part of our responsibility to help find ways to address it.”

Conference funding has been obtained through the Climate Health Foundation, the CDC Foundation, the Wellcome Trust and Elsevier, Ltd. Virtual registration is free for all health care students as well as for providers from low and middle income countries. For more details and information please visit .

Contact:

Marcalee Alexander

Sustain Our Abilities

+1 775-343-9322

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other