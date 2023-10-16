Oral Solid Dosage Pharma Market To Reach US$ 1.03 Trillion By 2032 With A CAGR 6.4% Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The oral solid dosage pharmaceutical market exhibited substantial growth in 2021, reaching a valuation of US$ 524.6 billion. Projections suggest a remarkable expansion, with an expected market size of US$ 1.03 trillion by 2032 , driven by a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032. This growth is fueled by increasing healthcare demands, advancements in drug delivery technologies, and the growing elderly population. The significance of tablets, capsules, and powders-grouped as OSD formulations-has heightened due to their convenience, stability, and straightforward administration in pharmaceutical treatments.

The optimistic outlook for the oral solid dosage (OSD) pharmaceutical market stems from several influential factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions like cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and respiratory ailments underscores the need for efficient and patient-friendly drug delivery methods. OSD formulations address this demand by offering precise dosing, enhancing patient compliance, and reducing healthcare costs. Moreover, the escalating demand for generic drugs, fueled by the expiration of patents for blockbuster medications, creates a lucrative opportunity for OSD manufacturers to capitalize on.

Additionally, the rising focus on personalized medicine and the integration of innovative technologies such as 3D printing in tablet manufacturing open up novel possibilities. Tailoring dosage forms to individual patient needs has the potential to elevate treatment outcomes and improve patient adherence. Untapped potential lies in emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, driven by increasing healthcare awareness, improving economic conditions, and expanded access to healthcare services in these regions.

While the OSD pharmaceutical market is on a growth trajectory, it confronts several challenges requiring strategic navigation. Regulatory obstacles present a significant hurdle, with stringent guidelines governing product quality, manufacturing processes, and safety standards. The dynamic and evolving nature of regulations, especially in regions like Europe and the United States, demands continuous adaptation from industry players.

Moreover, the persistent threat of counterfeit drugs poses risks to patient safety and undermines trust in pharmaceutical products. Manufacturers must invest in robust supply chain management and anti-counterfeiting technologies to safeguard the integrity of their products. Furthermore, the inherent variability in patient responses to oral medications presents a challenge in optimizing drug efficacy. Striking a balance between personalized medicine and mass production efficiency is a delicate task that demands ongoing research and development efforts.

AstraZeneca Plc.(LON: AZN )

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY )

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY )

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD )

Merck & Co. Inc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE )

AbbVie Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd. Johnson & Johnson

Prominent manufacturers of oral solid dosage pharmaceutical products are currently engaged in strategic efforts to enhance their product portfolios through the attainment of regulatory approvals for novel offerings and the establishment of partnerships with industry leaders.

In March 2022, AstraZeneca successfully obtained authorization from the European Union government to market Evusheld, a long-acting antibody combination designed for the prevention of COVID-19 across a wide population.

Furthermore, in June 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb unveiled a definitive merger agreement to acquire Turning Point Therapeutics, a clinical-stage precision oncology company. This acquisition is poised to bolster Bristol Myers Squibb's oncology medicines segment, leveraging the expertise and capabilities of Turning Point Therapeutics in the field of precision oncology.

