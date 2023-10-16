Global Viral Antigens Market To Surge To $388.1 Billion By 2032 With 8.2% CAGR Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global viral antigens market is anticipated to be worth US$ 175.9 billion in 2022, with a high-value CAGR of 8.2% expected to reach US$ 388.1 billion by the end of 2032.

Viral antigens play a crucial role in the field of diagnostics, vaccine development, and research. These antigens, often derived from various viruses, are instrumental in detecting viral infections, understanding immune responses, and producing effective vaccines. The global viral antigens market is driven by a growing need for accurate diagnostics, the continuous evolution of viruses, and the quest for effective vaccines and treatments.

Viral Antigens Market Growth:

The viral antigens market has experienced significant growth in recent years, owing to the increasing prevalence of viral diseases and the need for advanced diagnostic tools. With the ongoing global health challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a surge in demand for viral antigen-based diagnostic tests and research tools. Additionally, the rising investments in life sciences and biotechnology research contribute to the growth of this market.

Viral Antigens Market Opportunities:

The viral antigens market offers various opportunities for innovation and growth. Advancements in biotechnology and immunology have paved the way for the development of novel viral antigens, including synthetic and recombinant antigens, which can be used in diagnostics and research. Furthermore, the growing demand for point-of-care diagnostics and the need for rapid detection of viral infections create a promising market opportunity.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE: MBX )

Bio Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO )

Creative Diagnostics

Aalto Bio Reagents

The native antigen company

Meridian bioscience

Inbios ProSpec-Tany TechnoGene Ltd.

The U.S. viral antigens market is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. In North America, the United States leads the viral antigens market in 2022, driven by substantial R&D investments and a thriving technology sector. The market is further bolstered by the presence of key viral antigen manufacturers. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases in the country is a significant driver of viral antigen demand.

Viral Antigens Market Demand:

Technological advancements, particularly in electron microscopy workflow, are accelerating viral research activities. These advancements allow the capture of high-definition images and videos for viral antigen immunogenicity analysis, fueling market growth. Furthermore, modern research has led to the development of sophisticated automated tools that can produce high-quality HD images, enabling differential cell analysis with reproducible red and green fluorescent outlines. These versatile tools find applications across various viral antigen-related activities. The persisting threat of virus-borne diseases, exacerbated by factors like globalization and climate change, is expected to drive the global demand for viral antigens as they play a pivotal role in enhancing immunity.

Viral Antigens Market Notable Developments:

The viral antigens market has witnessed notable developments in recent years. One of the most significant developments is the rapid development of COVID-19 antigen tests. These tests have played a critical role in the global response to the pandemic. Additionally, advancements in recombinant DNA technology have allowed for the production of highly purified viral antigens, enabling more accurate diagnostics and research.

Viral Antigens Market Value Chain:

The value chain of the viral antigens market involves various stakeholders, from antigen developers and manufacturers to distributors, healthcare providers, and researchers. Antigen developers focus on creating high-quality viral antigens, while manufacturers ensure efficient production and distribution. Distributors play a crucial role in delivering these antigens to healthcare facilities and research institutions. Healthcare providers use viral antigens for diagnostics and vaccine development, while researchers utilize them for scientific investigations, contributing to the growth and advancement of medical knowledge.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the viral antigens market is characterized by significant technological advancements within the biopharmaceutical industry. Manufacturers are actively engaged in launching new products and advancing their offerings, particularly the development of innovative recombinant antigens for COVID-19 antibody tests. These advancements are expected to propel market growth.

Key market players are not only employing organic strategies but also pursuing inorganic growth tactics to expand their businesses and secure a substantial revenue share. Notable developments include the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Quidel Corporation's Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA in May 2020. This test is designed to rapidly detect coronavirus protein particles through nasal cavity samples. Additionally, Bio-Rad Laboratories, a U.S.-based clinical diagnostics product developer, obtained EUA approval from the U.S. FDA for its SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test in May 2020. This blood-based test identifies antibodies produced by the human body in response to COVID-19. These initiatives reflect the industry's commitment to advancing diagnostics in the fight against infectious diseases.

The viral antigens market is experiencing significant growth and offers numerous opportunities for innovation and development. The demand for viral antigens is closely tied to the prevalence of viral diseases, and recent developments, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, have showcased the importance of these antigens in diagnostics and research. As technology and research continue to advance, the viral antigens market is expected to play a pivotal role in improving global healthcare and addressing viral challenges.

