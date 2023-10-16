What Does The Appalachian Hydrogen Hub Mean To Your Company?

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, H2-CCS Network

PENN VALLEY , PA, US, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DOE last week announced the winners of $7 billion in funds, to be awarded to seven consortium-winners for regional hydrogen“hub” construction. The Appalachian Hydrogen Hub is one of these major hubs which includes the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Hydrogen is crucial to DOE's strategy for achieving DOE'S goal of a clean electrical grid by 2035, and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

This extremely good news for the successful applicants, with roughly $43 billion in additional private sector funding expected to be integrated with production for hydrogen processing, delivery, storage, and end take, numerous companies providing services/equipment to all these sectors.

At the upcoming Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference on November 30 at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe/Pittsburgh, companies will hear experts talk about how the massive $50 billion in public-private funds can benefit their companies.

Executives of companies involved with hydrogen projects will speak at the Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference, including Battelle, the world's largest independent applied science/technology company, which will lead the ARCH2 project as overall Program Manager and prime recipient of ARCH2 funding from the Department of Energy and its Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations.

The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) will benefit from the massive quantities of low-cost natural gas from the Marcellus-Utica Shale plays. The location is part of the U.S. industrial heartland and will provide hydrogen for industrial applications nationwide. It's also at a transportation crossroads for pipelines and highways, which will allow the hydrogen to be readily transported. The hub will receive up to $925 million in DOE funds according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

“We are excited for the opportunities the Appalachian Hydrogen Hub will bring to companies in the form of jobs and communities,” said Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder of the H2-CCS Network.

The hydrogen tax credit included in the federal Inflation Reduction Act will be a key component to the economic viability of the hubs. The guidance on how that tax credit will be utilized is expected by the end of the year.





