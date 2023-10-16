Aramis Group - Evolution Of The Aramis Group Management Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE



Arcueil, October 16, 2023

Evolution of the Aramis Group management team

Aramis Group [Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94], the European leader in B2C online used car sales, present in six countries, announces the promotion of Fabien Geerolf and Ivan Velasco as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) respectively.

Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders 1 of Aramis Group, declared :“Our decision to promote Fabien and Ivan to these key positions is based on their impressive track record at Aramisauto (France) and Clicars (Spain), two subsidiaries of Aramis Group. Engaged with operations, hands-on, and deeply understanding and leveraging Aramis Group's culture, they are both highly talented individuals who have significantly contributed to the Group's development since joining. Their promotion aligns perfectly with our values and leadership principles which favor the daily development of our teams and internal promotion.”

Fabien Geerolf joined Aramisauto, the Group's subsidiary in France, as CFO over two years ago, while the company was heading towards an unprecedented market environment (sudden decline in the pre-registered car market and massive inflation in the used car one). Owing to his expertise and leadership skills, and in collaboration with Romain Boscher, CEO of Aramisauto, and the rest of the French management team, Fabien managed to steer Aramisauto in the right direction, all the while keeping Aramis Group's top objective in sight: to delight its customers with an unparalleled offer of cars and services. Fabien, 37, graduated from HEC. Before joining Aramisauto, he had held CFO positions for 5 years, including a two-year stint as CFO for Safran - Aircraft Interior's German division. His profound knowledge of Aramis Group's business challenges, combined with his good understanding of its culture and solid experience in financial management positions, will be strong assets to bolster the Group's strategy of profitable growth.

Ivan Velasco has been with Clicars, the Group's subsidiary in Spain, as CTO, since the company's inception 7 years ago. Ivan led the development of Clicars' advanced technological tools and played a pivotal role in establishing its leadership in the country, ensuring that the company possessed the necessary technological infrastructure to withstand its growth. Over the years, Ivan demonstrated his proficiency in leading major transformational projects efficiently and with a team-oriented approach. He also demonstrated his ability to integrate technological strategies with business goals, without losing sight of Aramis Group's emphasis on customer satisfaction. In his new role as Group CTO, Ivan's primary mission is to accelerate the convergence of Aramis Group's IT platforms across its six local subsidiaries. He will lead the development of central tools, tailored to support the needs of local teams. By building effective and sophisticated business solutions that improve the daily experience of both Aramis Group's customers and teams, he will assist the Group to further innovate, fuel its profitable growth, and consolidate its leadership in the digital automotive industry. Ivan, 38, has been a recognized technology expert in Spain for almost 15 years, where, in addition to his achievements at Clicars, he has notably distinguished himself as an advisor on digital innovation and technological progress for various Spanish start-ups, some of which have secured significant funding.

About Aramis Group –

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With full-year revenues now on track to reach €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 90,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes around 80 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs around 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing sites throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Investors contact

Alexandre Leroy

Head of Investor Relations,

Financing and Cash Management

p

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Press contacts

Brunswick

Hugues Boëton

Tristan Roquet Montegon



+33 (0)6 79 99 27 15

1 Guillaume Paoli is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Nicolas Chartier is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, based on a two-year rotation

