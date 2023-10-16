(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Nanterre, October 16th, 2023
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From October 09th to October 13th, 2023
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 09th to October 13th, 2023:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
| VINCI
| 09/10/2023
| FR0000125486
| 33 000
| 101,81570
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 09/10/2023
| FR0000125486
| 15 000
| 101,81030
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 10/10/2023
| FR0000125486
| 1 131
| 103,32030
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 11/10/2023
| FR0000125486
| 335
| 103,80970
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 12/10/2023
| FR0000125486
| 2 243
| 104,85270
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 13/10/2023
| FR0000125486
| 35 750
| 103,43730
| XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL
| 87 459
| 102,5826
|
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
______________________
Attachment
Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions NTX- du 09Oct23- 13Oct23vGB
Attachments Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions NTX- du 09Oct23- 13Oct23vGB...
MENAFN16102023004107003653ID1107250992
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.