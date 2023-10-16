Distinguished Elk City Anesthesiologist Dr. Brian Blick Announces Grant For Healthcare Students

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELK CITY, Okla., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Brian Blick , a highly regarded Board Certified Anesthesiologist based in Elk City, Oklahoma, is pleased to announce the establishment of the prestigious "Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students." This scholarship, with a total award of $1,000, is designed to recognize and support the dedication of healthcare students who demonstrate a profound commitment to the field and propose innovative solutions to address pressing national or global healthcare challenges.

The grant offers aspiring healthcare professionals a unique opportunity to ease the financial burden of pursuing a degree in healthcare-related fields, such as pre-medicine, nursing, physical therapy, medical laboratory science, or any allied health program. High school students who are on the path to pursuing a healthcare degree are also eligible to apply for this remarkable scholarship.

The Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students underscores Dr. Blick's commitment to nurturing the next generation of healthcare leaders and researchers. This generous award can be utilized for tuition, books, or living expenses related to their educational journey. This continues Blick's legacy following the success of the Dr. Brian Blick Scholarship .

To be considered for this prestigious grant, applicants are required to submit an essay, no longer than 1,000 words, addressing the following question:

"What is a national or global healthcare problem that concerns you, and what innovative solutions do you propose to address it?"

"We are excited to invite aspiring healthcare students to share their vision and innovative solutions for addressing the most pressing healthcare challenges facing our world today," said Dr. Brian Blick, founder of the scholarship.

The winner of the Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students will be officially announced on November 15, 2023. Applicants are encouraged to visit the official website at for detailed information on eligibility and the application process.



Dr. Brian Blick , a native of Edmond, Oklahoma, is a distinguished alumnus of the University of Oklahoma, where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 2004. His academic journey continued with a dual degree in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2007, followed by his enrollment at Ross University School of Medicine, where he graduated in 2013. Dr. Blick's commitment to excellence led him to complete his residency at the University of Kansas in 2017.

After completing his extensive medical training, Dr. Brian Blick and his wife, Lauren, decided to make Elk City, Oklahoma, their home. In Elk City, Dr. Blick assumed the role of Chief of Anesthesia at Great Plains Regional Medical Center, which is managed by Western Oklahoma Anesthesia Consultants. Later, he founded Western Oklahoma Pain Specialists, showcasing his dedication to advancing healthcare in the region.

Dr. Brian Blick's professional journey reflects his unwavering commitment to improving healthcare outcomes and fostering innovation in the field. Through the Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students, he aims to inspire and support the next generation of healthcare professionals who share his passion for making a meaningful difference in the world.

Dr. Brian Blick is a dedicated Board Certified Anesthesiologist based in Elk City, Oklahoma. With a commitment to excellence in healthcare, Dr. Blick has pursued a remarkable academic journey, earning degrees from prestigious institutions such as the University of Oklahoma and Ross University School of Medicine. His professional career has been characterized by leadership roles in anesthesia and pain management, serving as the Chief of Anesthesia at Great Plains Regional Medical Center and founding Western Oklahoma Pain Specialists. Dr. Blick's commitment to healthcare innovation and education is exemplified by the establishment of the Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students.

