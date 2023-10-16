(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Oma Savings Bank PlcStock Exchange Release 16.10.2023 Oma Savings Bank Plc: Acquisition of own shares 16.10.2023 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date16.10.2023 Bourse tradeBuy ShareOMASP Amount1,500SharesAverage price/ share20 cost31,315 Company now holds a total of 129 988 shares including the shares repurchased on 16.10.2023 On behalf of Oma Savings Bank Plc Nordea Bank Finland Plc Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
MENAFN16102023004107003653ID1107250968
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.