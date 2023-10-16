Associa Arizona To Host Free Risk Mitigation Webinar For Managed Community Board Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona believes that an educated homeowners' association (HOA) board is a successful board. That's why they're hosting a free virtual webinar to help experienced and new community board members better understand guidelines and processes that increase efficiency and transparency. The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will equip attendees with the resources, skills, and training they need to make better decisions that best serve their community and homeowners.

Topics covered will include an overview of risk mitigation, practical risk mitigation strategies, budgeting and related recommendations for communities of all sizes. Attendees will hear about the various types of risk, how to minimize them, and tips on formulating a risk mitigation plan. An open-forum question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What:

Free Virtual Board Training Webinar

Risk Mitigation

Who:

August H. Shaw, IV, CCAL

Shaw & Lines, LLC

Jeff Leane, Community Assoc. Insurance Specialist

Labarre/Oksnee Insurance

When:

Tuesday, October 17, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. MST

Where:

To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here

