GO4 Gold And Mobaso Team Up To Expand Groundbreaking Platform With 500 New Games

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The GO4 Gold and Mobaso strategic partnership

The collaboration is poised to revolutionize the way brands connect with consumers through gaming experiences.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- GO4 Gold TM, the first location-based game tournament and prize platform for sponsors, announced a strategic partnership with Mobaso to onboard 500 games to its ever-expanding network. The collaboration is poised to revolutionize the way brands connect with consumers through gaming experiences, offering a unique value proposition to all parties.GO4 leverages geolocated tournaments created by sponsors to drive retail engagement. Through a network of smart prize kiosks and mobile game apps, the platform hosts sponsored events that are personally relevant to users based on area and interest. With the addition of Mobaso's portfolio of games, GO4 users will have access to exciting competitions enhanced by exclusive prizes, promotional offers, and rewards."GO4 Gold is a breakthrough in mobile games,” says Mohsin Waqar, CEO of Mobaso.“Allowing any sponsor to make a game tournament is brilliant. This is a win for the retailer and advertiser, and it's a bigger win for the player."Mobaso is a leading game development company known for acquiring and producing high-quality titles across multiple genres, including puzzle, action, adventure, and simulation games. With over ten years experience and hundreds of games in its portfolio, the company has established itself as a go-to resource for mobile apps that keep players hooked."Mobaso is an ideal partner for us,” says Milind Bharvirkar, CEO of GO4 Gold.“Their knowledge of mobile games and skill-based tournaments is a great fit for us. We are excited to onboard 500 games onto our platform which will drive millions of players to GO4 Gold."The GO4 Gold and Mobaso partnership addresses the modern marketing challenge of advertisers connecting with consumers in a way that is engaging and personalized. Through local, regional, and national tournaments for real prizes, brands will see results that outperform competitors using more traditional advertising methods.About GO4 Gold: Replay eSports Inc., doing business as GO4 Gold, designs and manages custom prize promotions for local and national advertisers. The GO4 platform provides advertisers with the ability to engage with qualified consumers through a network of touchscreen kiosks and mobile game apps. Consumers select prize promotions and always win offers and rewards. Consumers are then provided an opportunity to purchase their favorite products in the app. Advertisers receive comprehensive data analytics that reveal key insights about the success of their promotion. GO4 can re-engage consumers with new promotions that match their preferences. GO4 Gold is revolutionizing the way brands attract, engage, and sell products to consumers. For more information, visit playgo4goldAbout Mobaso: Mobaso is one of the world's leading game development studios that specializes in skill-based games for prizes. With a bright team of developers, designers, strategists, acquisition experts, and marketers, Mobaso helps partners through the entire project lifecycle from planning to launch, ensuring each game is a success. For more information, go to

Milind Bharvirkar

GO4 Gold

+1 408-667-3700

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Meet GO4 Gold, the revolutionary performance-based gamification platform