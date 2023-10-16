(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AI-based Advertising Platform for Digital out of-Home Global Market

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA , October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MCX Technologies Corporation Announces Letter of Intent with DIVVI Solutions Inc. – AI-Based Advertising Platform for Digital Out-of-Home Global MarketToronto, Ontario, Canada October 16, 2023 – MCX Technologies Corporation (TSXV: MCX) (“MCX” or the“Company”) is announcing a non-binding letter of intent to enter into a strategic combination with DIVVI Solutions Inc. (“DIVVI”) with the intent of entering into a contractual agreement to leverage the companies' combined strengths to accelerate the adoption and expansion of DIVVI's technology in the United States and Canada. Pending approval from all involved parties, their respective boards, and relevant regulatory entities, MCX and DIVVI will at a future date, provide a comprehensive release outlining the terms and details of the agreement.DIVVI Solutions is a platform that integrates online advertising technologies with digital out-of-home (“DOOH”), offering advertisers the ability to target audiences based on precise demographic factors.It is important to note that the closing of the proposed transaction is subject to approval by each party's respective board of directors and shareholders, as well as receipt of final applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.The Company will remain halted, Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2About MCX Technologies Corporation:MCX Technologies Corporation is a leading innovator in the digital industry, dedicated to creating disruptive solutions that empower businesses and individuals alike. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and user experience, MCX Technologies Corporation is committed to driving change and setting new industry standards.About DIVVI Solutions Inc.:DIVVI Solutions Inc. is a Toronto-based company at the forefront of the digital out-of-home advertising revolution. Through its pioneering platform, DIVVI offers advertisers the ability to connect with their target audiences in unprecedented ways while empowering individuals to own a piece of the advertising landscape.For further information:Email:Phone: 208-863-6243Contact: Christopher RowlisonNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-Looking InformationThis release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address timing of closing the Offering, final amount raised under the Offering, receipt of regulatory approvals and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at .

