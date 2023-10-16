Greater Southern MLS Launches RE-Target In Recenterhub

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCardST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MLS communications and real estate service provider advertisements are now being seen by Greater Southern MLS subscribers following the launch of RE-Target ® by SavvyCard® today on their REcenterhub SSO Dashboard.RE-Target is an advertising and communications solution that delivers highly curated visual messages within single sign-on, MLS or member dashboards, offering an alternative channel to reach agents and brokers where they are most active. RE-Target was designed to improve awareness and engagement with organization and industry resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers.REcenterhub, developed by the California Regional MLS , is an MLS dashboard offering features to streamline productivity for real estate professionals while offering customization options for both users and organizations.“With the combination of REcenterhub and RE-Target, Greater Southern is delivering two class-leading technology tools to our subscribers,” said Webb Jay, president of the Mandeville, LA-based Greater Southern MLS.“Connecting our agents and brokers with product and service providers as well as driving engagement with the valuable resources we have invested in supports our mission of facilitating their business success.”“RE-Target is a true partnership with our MLS and association clients,” said Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCard.“Our team acts as an extension of the organization, helping to support the success of their full real estate community.”About Greater Southern MLSFormed by a group of progressive brokerages from around Louisiana, Greater Southern MLS's goal is to create a statewide collaboration of brokers around the state all offering one single Multiple Listing Service. The vision of one statewide MLS is designed to make it easier for REALTORS® around Louisiana to greatly expand marketing opportunities for every listing while saving money on redundant MLS dues.About SavvyCard®:SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called“SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard's flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-Target®, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.RE-Target delivers targeted messaging and advertising to more than 286,000 real estate professionals from 41 organizations across the United States. Additional RE-Target integrations include Clareity, dynaConnections, FlexMLS, Paragon, Relevate and Stellar MLS.

