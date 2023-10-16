Industrial Robots Drive Demand For System Integrators, Setting The Market On A Growth Trajectory

The global system integrator market is set for substantial growth, with anticipated expansion from $35.42 billion in 2022 to $37.71 billion in 2023, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This positive trajectory is expected to persist, culminating in a market valuation of $48.06 billion by 2027, sustained by a CAGR of 6.2%.

Major Players :



John Wood Group PLC

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Avanceon Limited

JR Automation Technologies LLC

Tesco Controls Inc.

Burrow Global LLC

Prime Controls LP

MAVERICK Technologies LLC

Barry-Wehmiller Design Group Inc.

Accenture Plc.

Capgemini SA.

INTECH Process Automation Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Service Limited Wipro Limited

Reasons to Purchase :

System Integrator Overview:

System integrators combine hardware, software, networking, and storage solutions from multiple suppliers to create computer systems tailored to client needs. This approach offers cost-effective solutions to achieve essential business objectives, avoiding the expense of custom solutions or original programming.

Service Categories :



Hardware Integration Service

Software Integration Service Consulting Service

The scope of system integrator technologies encompasses human-machine interface (HMI), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), manufacturing execution systems (MES), functional safety systems, machine vision industrial, industrial robotics, industrial PCs, industrial internet of things (IIoT), machine condition monitoring, and plant asset management. System integrator services cater to various sectors, including IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, among others.

Market Research Report:

The system integrator market research report offers comprehensive statistics, covering the global market size, regional distribution, competitive landscape, detailed market segments, emerging trends, and growth prospects. It provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future industry landscape.

Key Technological Trend :

Product innovations are gaining traction in the system integrator market. Major industry players are increasingly adopting cloud computing solutions. For instance, IBM Corporation introduced the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center in December 2021, designed to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption. It offers a digital portal featuring tools, training, resources, and ecosystem partners, facilitating the modernization of applications, data, and processes in an open hybrid cloud architecture.

Strategic Acquisition :

In March 2022, CGI Inc., a Canada-based information technology company, completed the acquisition of Unico, enhancing its footprint in Australia. The acquisition broadened CGI's offerings, including business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, managed services, and intellectual property-based solutions, positioning it as a leading service provider in Australia.

Regional Highlights:

North America emerged as the largest region in the system integrator market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Other regions covered include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Covered Countries:

Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Rising Adoption of Industrial Robots:

The increasing use of industrial robots in manufacturing is anticipated to drive the growth of the system integrator market. Industrial robots automate manufacturing operations, improving efficiency on moving assembly lines. An industrial robot system integrator evaluates manufacturing needs, delivers customized solutions, designs systems, and provides ongoing support. Automation solutions are driving demand for industrial robots in manufacturing.

For instance, in October 2022, the International Federation of Robotics reported a record-high installation of 517,385 new industrial robots worldwide in 2021, marking a 31% year-on-year increase and surpassing the pre-pandemic record set in 2018 by 22%. The global operational robot fleet has now exceeded 3.5 million units. This rising adoption of industrial robots is expected to propel the system integrator market.

Market Value:

The market value represents revenues generated by enterprises providing system integration software services such as legacy system integration, enterprise application integration (EAI), third-party system integration, business-to-business integration, integration platform as a service (Ipaas), and hybrid integration platform (HIP). It includes the value of related goods sold by service providers or included within service offerings. Market values are typically denominated in USD.

Key Attributes: