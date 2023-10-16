Food Lion Feeds Deepens Partnership With Meals On Wheels America To Expand Nutrition Services

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. Of the investment, $225,000 will be awarded to Meals on Wheels programs in Food Lion's 10-state footprint to support community-based programs that address senior hunger and isolation. The funds will expand senior nutrition services in 14 communities that collectively serve 14,369 seniors during the grant period from August 2023 to August 2024. The remaining $25,000 in funds committed is part of a one-day giving campaign to support Meals on Wheels America on World Food Day, Oct. 16. World Food Day is a global initiative observed annually since 1981. The event increases awareness of world hunger and inspires solutions to improve food security and global nutrition. On Oct. 16, for every dollar donated to Meals on Wheels America, Food Lion Feeds will match, $2 for $1, up to $25,000. Donations can be made online .

“At Food Lion, we are committed to nourishing our neighbors, including our senior neighbors in the towns and cities we serve,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.“We are grateful to join forces with Meals on Wheels America and work toward our shared mission to address food insecurity for aging adults. As a result of our impact grants that support meeting unmet need, we extend our commitment to seniors by providing funding that fosters a sense of connection for older adults while we nourish those who experience hunger.”

In 2022 as part of its impact grants, Food Lion Feeds donated $500,000 to Meals on Wheels America with $50,000 recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program. As a result of that donation, Meals on Wheels America's member programs and grantees served more than 6,400 clients, with more than 1,200 new clients. In addition to providing nearly 140,000 meals, grantees provided medically tailored food and met increased client needs for breakfast and weekend meals. Through this partnership, Food Lion associates also forged new relationships with the local programs, with some associates engaging as regular volunteers to deliver meals. While the national partnership between the two organizations began formally in 2022, this impact grant builds on Food Lion Feeds' long-term support and commitment to Meals on Wheels programs in the towns and cities it serves, bringing its total investment in Meals on Wheels, both locally and nationally, to $750,000.

“We know that at Meals on Wheels, our solution begins with a meal,” said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer at Meals on Wheels America.“But to deliver that meal and so much more, we need dedicated partners like Food Lion Feeds, and we are very fortunate to have such a committed and action-oriented partner in the fight against senior hunger and isolation.”

The following local Meals on Wheels programs are receiving 2023 impact grants from Food Lion Feeds: