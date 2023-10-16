Technological Advancements Propel Growth In The Fuel Ethanol Market, North America Leads In 2022

The global fuel ethanol market is poised for significant expansion, with projected growth from $90.93 billion in 2022 to $96.63 billion in 2023, boasting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, culminating in a market valuation of $120.99 billion by 2027, sustained by a CAGR of 5.8%.

Major Players :



BP Plc.

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Pacific Ethanol Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Valero Energy Corporation

Raizen S.A.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Sasol Limited

BlueFire Renewables

Solvay SA

Panda Energy International Inc. Advanced BioEnergy LLC

Reasons to Purchase :

Fuel Ethanol Overview:

Fuel ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol, is an alcohol type derived from corn, sugarcane, grains, and occasionally paper waste. It is widely used as a fuel source, often blended with gasoline for improved oxygenation. Additionally, ethanol fuel powers automobiles.

Product Types :



Starch-Based Fuel Ethanol

Sugar-Based Fuel Ethanol Cellulosic-Based Fuel Ethanol

These products are sourced from various materials, including fuel, maize, wheat, industrial beets, sugarcane, cereal, starch, and others. The applications encompass conventional vehicles and flexible fuel vehicles, with end-users spanning the automotive, oil and gas, and other industries.

Market Research Report:

The fuel ethanol market research report offers comprehensive statistics, covering global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, detailed market segments, trends, and growth prospects. It provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future industry scenarios.

Key Technological Trend :

Technological advancement is a prominent trend in the fuel ethanol market. Major industry players are actively developing innovative technologies to solidify their market position. For example, Honeywell introduced ethanol-to-jet fuel (ETJ) processing technology in October 2022, enabling the transformation of ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This technology reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 80% compared to petroleum-based jet fuel.

Strategic Acquisition :

In June 2021, POET, a US-based biofuel company specializing in bioethanol production, acquired the ethanol assets of Flint Hills Resources, a US-based refining, chemicals, polymers, and biofuels company. This acquisition increased POET's ethanol output by 40%, reaching 3 billion gallons annually.

Regional Highlights:

North America emerged as the largest region in the fuel ethanol market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. Other regions covered include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Covered Countries:

Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Rising Ethanol Consumption in Automobile Industry:

The surge in ethanol consumption within the automobile industry is expected to drive the fuel ethanol market's growth. Ethanol is used to power automobiles, and the global consumption of ethanol reached 114 billion liters in 2022, up from 98 billion liters in 2020, according to the Transport Biofuels Report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). This rise in ethanol use supports the market's expansion.

Market Value:

The market value represents the revenues generated by enterprises within the specified market and geography, typically denominated in USD.

Key Attributes: